13:52 Transit Mongolia forum to be held in Beijing

Transit Mongolia forum to be held in Beijing

Monday Apr 3

The Transit Mongolia-2017 road and transportation forum will take place in Beijing on April 7. The forum is being organized by the Ministry of Road and Transport of Mongolia in cooperation with Ulaanbaatar Railways JVC, reports news.mn. Mongolia, which has a long border with China and offers important road and rail links to Russia and beyond, is set to become an important transportation "bridge" between Asia and Europe.

Chicago, IL

