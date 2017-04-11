12:57 Landlocked countries internatio...

12:57 Landlocked countries international think tank aspires to push forward trade liberalization

The International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries and the University of Sydney jointly organized a conference themed "Exploring Connectivity in Landlocked Developing Countries" on April 20 at the UN House in Ulaanbaatar. The participants ran discussions under three spheres of connectivity: International trade; Information and communication technology; and Transport, reports Montsame.

