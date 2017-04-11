10:33 10.04.17 XIII-century tomb found in western Mongolia
A tomb is located in the Tekhtiin Valley of Altantsogts soum. Scientists from the Institute of History and Archeology at the Mongolian Academy of Sciences defined that the rock tomb belongs to the XIII century, reports news.mn.
