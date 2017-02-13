Vanbot - "Close Enough (Ulan Bator)"

With a full album scrapped and a trip booked to ride the Trans-Siberian Railway, Swedish electro pop musician Ester Ideskog decided that her next record as Vanbot had to come from a wholly organic place that would help alleviate production pressures. Today, Vanbot shares the results of her journey with the single "Close Enough " off of her forthcoming album Siberia , out in April.

