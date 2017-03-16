Student medics set off on 5,000 mile ambulance drive to Mongolia
Three final year students are driving a donated ambulance that recently retired from service, to deliver it to paramedics facing a critical shortage of emergency vehicles. The Oxford University clan will cross continents over the course of three weeks, and stay in Mongolia for two months to work in local hospitals and offer English lessons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC