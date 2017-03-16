Student medics set off on 5,000 mile ...

Student medics set off on 5,000 mile ambulance drive to Mongolia

Tuesday Mar 28

Three final year students are driving a donated ambulance that recently retired from service, to deliver it to paramedics facing a critical shortage of emergency vehicles. The Oxford University clan will cross continents over the course of three weeks, and stay in Mongolia for two months to work in local hospitals and offer English lessons.

Chicago, IL

