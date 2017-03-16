Mongolians protest over alleged theft of government funds
Hundreds of Mongolians have protested in the capital Ulaanbaatar over the alleged theft of government funds deposited in offshore accounts. Opposition politicians and civic society activities demanded the return of what some say is $17 billion in funds plundered by ruling party politicians and their influential friends.
