Mongolians protest over alleged theft...

Mongolians protest over alleged theft of government funds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Progress

Hundreds of Mongolians have protested in the capital Ulaanbaatar over the alleged theft of government funds deposited in offshore accounts. Opposition politicians and civic society activities demanded the return of what some say is $17 billion in funds plundered by ruling party politicians and their influential friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC