Mongolian yurt library opens in Taipei
Taiwan's first library taking the form of a Mongolian yurt was inaugurated on Saturday on the 11th floor of the National Immigration Agency building in Taipei, allowing second-generation Mongolian children to enjoy the experience of reading Mongolian books in a yurt. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, NIA director general Ho Jung-chun said that the Mongolian yurt library was the brainchild of Lin Tsai-lin, an immigrant from Mongolia who married a Taiwanese man, in the hopes of helping Mongolian children in Taiwan learn more about Mongolian culture by reading Mongolian publications in a yurt and also allowing people in Taiwan to better understand Mongolia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC