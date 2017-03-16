Mongolia to Diversify Exports, World ...

Mongolia to Diversify Exports, World Bank Project

The Mongolia Ministry of Finance and the World Bank launched the Export Development Project aimed to help small- and medium-sized enterprises in non-minerals sectors strengthen their export capabilities and boost their access to export markets. Ulaanbaatar - infoZine - The project, to be implemented by the government of Mongolia in the next 4 A1 2 years, will support Mongolia's economic diversification by providing those firms with training, matching grants and access to export credit-insurance products.

