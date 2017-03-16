Mongolia to Diversify Exports, World Bank Project

The Mongolia Ministry of Finance and the World Bank launched the Export Development Project aimed to help small- and medium-sized enterprises in non-minerals sectors strengthen their export capabilities and boost their access to export markets. Ulaanbaatar - infoZine - The project, to be implemented by the government of Mongolia in the next 4 A1 2 years, will support Mongolia's economic diversification by providing those firms with training, matching grants and access to export credit-insurance products.

