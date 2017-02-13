Mongolia talks on uranium

Mongolia talks on uranium

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, March 8: India and Mongolia plan to begin formal talks this month on trading in uranium, a mineral abundant in the northeast Asian country and a key attraction for New Delhi as it seeks a tighter partnership with nations on China's periphery. Mongolia holds one of the world's largest reserves of uranium, which fuels nuclear plants that India is counting on to generate an ever-growing chunk of its energy pie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC