Japan, Mongolia ink extensive cooperation accord

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his visiting Mongolian counterpart, Tsend Munkh-Orgil, signed on Wednesday a bilateral medium-term action plan for 2017-2021, including cooperation in the political, security and economic fields. "I hope to promote relations between the two countries in a mutually beneficial and strategic way," Kishida said in his Tokyo meeting with Munkh-Orgil.

