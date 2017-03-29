Interview: Ulan Bator mayor says Chin...

Interview: Ulan Bator mayor says China's B&R Initiative great investment opportunity

China's Belt and Road Initiative is a great investment opportunity for Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, the city's mayor said Wednesday. The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient trade routes.

