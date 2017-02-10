Immunitor, Inc. Release: Key Capital ...

Immunitor, Inc. Release: Key Capital Corporation Announces...

Key Capital Corporation advises that following agreement with Vancouver-based Immunitor, Inc., it has secured the exclusive licensed rights to its products, and particularly its V-5 cancer immunotherapy product, for Latin American countries. The Immunitor V-5 immunotherapy product has recently demonstrated groundbreaking trial success in the treatment of patients with advanced or terminal liver cancer .

Chicago, IL

