Fitch: Mongolian Banks Still Under Pr...

Fitch: Mongolian Banks Still Under Pressure Despite IMF Deal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Reuters

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mongolia Bank Report Card here HONG KONG, March 05 Mongolian banks will remain under pressure from asset-quality weakness and stricter enforcement of regulations, Fitch Ratings says, even though the sovereign's recent IMF staff-level agreement is likely to reduce financing risks and help stabilise the economy. The proposed IMF programme has helped provide Fitch with sufficient confidence that Mongolia can meet its immediate external debt obligations, and is also likely to reduce some of the short-term macroeconomic risks faced by Mongolian banks, such as a further collapse in the Mongolian tugrik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC