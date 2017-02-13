Fitch: Mongolian Banks Still Under Pressure Despite IMF Deal
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mongolia Bank Report Card here HONG KONG, March 05 Mongolian banks will remain under pressure from asset-quality weakness and stricter enforcement of regulations, Fitch Ratings says, even though the sovereign's recent IMF staff-level agreement is likely to reduce financing risks and help stabilise the economy. The proposed IMF programme has helped provide Fitch with sufficient confidence that Mongolia can meet its immediate external debt obligations, and is also likely to reduce some of the short-term macroeconomic risks faced by Mongolian banks, such as a further collapse in the Mongolian tugrik.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC