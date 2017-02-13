Fitch: Mongolian Banks Still Under Pressure Despite IMF Deal

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mongolia Bank Report Card here HONG KONG, March 05 Mongolian banks will remain under pressure from asset-quality weakness and stricter enforcement of regulations, Fitch Ratings says, even though the sovereign's recent IMF staff-level agreement is likely to reduce financing risks and help stabilise the economy. The proposed IMF programme has helped provide Fitch with sufficient confidence that Mongolia can meet its immediate external debt obligations, and is also likely to reduce some of the short-term macroeconomic risks faced by Mongolian banks, such as a further collapse in the Mongolian tugrik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.