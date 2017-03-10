Erdene Closes Private Placement

Erdene Closes Private Placement

Erdene Resource Development Corp. , is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement with Teck Resources Limited . The private placement financing involved the issuance of 543,478 shares to Teck at a price of $0.92 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000 .

