China's Manzhouli port imports record-setting volume of water from Russia in early 2017

Friday Mar 17 Read more: People's Daily Online

The Chinese port of Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region imported 1,387 tons of fresh water from Russia in January and February 2017, setting a record high that has been interpreted by some experts as a "positive signal" about the countries' cooperation on water supply. According to a statement released by the Inspection and Quarantine Bureau of Manzhouli on March 16, China imported 77 batches of drinkable water from Russia in January and February, at a total cost of $327,000.

Chicago, IL

