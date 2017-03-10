China's Manzhouli port imports record-setting volume of water from Russia in early 2017

The Chinese port of Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region imported 1,387 tons of fresh water from Russia in January and February 2017, setting a record high that has been interpreted by some experts as a "positive signal" about the countries' cooperation on water supply. According to a statement released by the Inspection and Quarantine Bureau of Manzhouli on March 16, China imported 77 batches of drinkable water from Russia in January and February, at a total cost of $327,000.

