16:47 Ulaanbaatar to host Mongolia Gold 2017 Conference and Exhibition

Monday Mar 6 Read more: AkiPress

Mongolia Gold 2017 Conference and Exhibition will be held on March 17 in Ulaanbaatar. The event is organized by the Mongolian Mining Exchange in cooperation with Ministry of Mining and Heavy industry, Mongolbank, BCM and HKIMA, reports news.mn.

