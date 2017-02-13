15:05 Mongolia, Taiwan broaden support for blind

The Taiwanese government donated a braille embosser to the Mongolian National Federation of the Blind on Wednesday to support learning experiences of the blind and visually impaired, reports The UB Post . After handing over the embosser worth $15,000, Taiwan's representative to Mongolia Huang Kuo-Jung and his secretary discussed further directions of mutual cooperation with Head of the MNFB D.Gerel.

