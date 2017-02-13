14:33 Mongolia struggles through fina...

14:33 Mongolia struggles through financial instability

Tuesday Mar 7

Mongolian shares rose 4% in March according to Bloomberg's top company index, after the IMF extended another multi-year bailout for USD 440 million which can unlock an immediate additional 3 billion from bilateral and multilateral partners. China, which receives 90% of its neighbour's mineral exports, will bolster a $2 billion currency swap as part of the package, coming just five years after the expiration of the 2009's post-crisis program, reports news.mn.

Chicago, IL

