14:32 Mongolian Cabinet adopts national program to curb air pollution

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: AkiPress

Mongolian Cabinet approved a National Program on Reducing Air Pollution at its regular meeting held on March 20. The program of two stages is designed for short-term period of 2017-2018 and long-term period of 2018-2021, reports Montsame state news agency. With the implementation of 59 measures of the program, usage of raw coal for fuel in Ger area households, entities and other organizations is expected to be banned.

