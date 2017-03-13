13:34 Ulaanbaatar hosts festive events to promote Kazakh traditions as part of Nauriz celebrations

In the scope of the Nauriz holiday, Bayan-Olgii aimag's Youth Union in Ulaanbaatar city held an event to promote the Kazakh culture and traditions on Mar 20. Kazakh ger decorated with hand embroidery was assembled in front of Mongolian Youth Association and guests were offered with special cuisines, cookies and dairy products, reports Gogo.mn. Nauriz is a public holiday inn Kazakhstan celebrated on March 21-23 when the length of the day and night are almost equal.

