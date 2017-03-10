10:26 IMF says they will remain patie...

10:26 IMF says they will remain patient with Mongolia despite setbacks

Monday Mar 20 Read more: AkiPress

Through their Resident Representative Office in Ulaanbaatar, the International Monetary Fund stated that they will remain patient despite the postponement of Parliament's discussion of the budget amendments required for enrollment in its extended fund facility program, reports The UB Post. The foreign financiers of Mongolia's overall relief package have not yet verified their commitments.

