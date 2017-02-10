Wider Image - Toxic smog in Mongolia's capital worsens amid harsh winter

On most winter mornings, Setevdorj Myagmartsogt wakes up to a cloud of toxic smog blanketing his neighbourhood in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, where the air quality is among the worst in the world. Power plant chimneys stand behind a coal burning neighbourhood covered in a thick haze on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia January 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.