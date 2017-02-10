Water scarcity tops list of miners' worries, bosses say
Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday. "Investors say to us: 'don't talk to us about returns'; they want to know how we're managing water," Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields,, said at an international mining conference in Cape Town.
