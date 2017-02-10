Water scarcity tops list of miners' w...

Water scarcity tops list of miners' worries, bosses say

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Reuters

Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday. "Investors say to us: 'don't talk to us about returns'; they want to know how we're managing water," Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields,, said at an international mining conference in Cape Town.

