Teacher of Physics (Secondary)MongoliaBSU is a growing school within...

BSU has entered an exciting phase of growth and development and as such, we are seeking to recruit a dynamic, motivated and enthusiastic teacher of Science with the ability to teach Physics to IGCSE and AS/A2 level to join our successful teaching team. Due to a growing demand on student admissions we have expanded our Primary provision in both EYFS and at the upper end of KS2, with a 2-form entry throughout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.