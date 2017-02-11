Snow leopard and cubs shown in rare c...

Snow leopard and cubs shown in rare camera traps footage

Thursday

The footage of the endangered animals in the stunning landscape of their Mongolia home has been revealed by charity WWF-UK to inspire people to sign up to next month's Earth Hour calling for action on climate change. The images of the mother and her three young in the remote Khovd province of Mongolia include shots of the cubs taking a keen interest in the camera capturing their movements.

Chicago, IL

