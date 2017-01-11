Mystery of cannabis smoking mummified...

Mystery of cannabis smoking mummified royals baffles boffins

The heavily tattooed royals, who were buried in a cave with a stash of cannabis and nine horses, were unearthed entombed in ice in 1949 in the Altai mountains of Siberia. Grave robbers stole many of the treasures buried with the duo but left behind two of the oldest carpets ever discovered.

