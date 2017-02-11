Mongolian herders reel under dreaded 'dzud' weather

Mongolian herder Munkhbat Bazarragchaa drags two sheep, which died due to severe weather, to a pile of dead animals behind his "ger" in Khuvsgul province, northern Mongolia in a photo taken on February 12, 2017 Thousands of Mongolian herders face disastrous livestock losses from a dreaded severe weather phenomenon known as the "dzud", the Red Cross said Thursday in launching an international emergency aid appeal. Landlocked Mongolia is grappling for the second straight year with dzud conditions -- a dry summer followed by brutal winter cold that leaves livestock and other animals at risk of starvation and exposure on the country's rugged steppes.

