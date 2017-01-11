Mongolian citizens offer cash, jewell...

Mongolian citizens offer cash, jewellery, horses to pay off gov't debt

Read more: Reuters

Feb 2 Private citizens in Mongolia are donating cash, jewellery, gold and even horses to help the government make a near $600 million payment to bondholders next month. The cash-strapped nation has been embroiled in an economic crisis brought about by a collapse in foreign investment, slowing growth in China and weak commodity prices.



