Mongolia nationalizes mine, prompts warning on investors
In this Nov. 7, 2009, file photo, a crane hovers above the site of a new shaft under construction at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia. Mongolian lawmakers have told the government to take over a large, privately owned copper mine, prompting the president to warn they might scare away investors as this impoverished country tries to reverse an economic slump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC