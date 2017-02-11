Mongolia nationalizes mine, prompts warning on investors

In this Nov. 7, 2009, file photo, a crane hovers above the site of a new shaft under construction at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia. Mongolian lawmakers have told the government to take over a large, privately owned copper mine, prompting the president to warn they might scare away investors as this impoverished country tries to reverse an economic slump.

