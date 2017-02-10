Mongolia nationalizes mine, prompts w...

Mongolia nationalizes mine, prompts warning on investors

Mongolian lawmakers have told the government to revoke a private company's purchase of a stake in a major copper mine, prompting the president to warn they might scare away investors as the country tries to reverse an economic slump. The move highlights the political sensitivity of Mongolia's copper, gold and other mineral wealth, the source of more than 90 percent of the North Asian country's export revenues.

