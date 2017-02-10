Inspiring heroine

Inspiring heroine

The Eagle Huntress, a documentary about a Kazakh nomad girl in Mongolia learning to hunt with a golden eagle, divides opinion. It is up for a Bafta award on Monday night but missed out on an Oscar nomination, possibly because to some viewers it feels staged.

