He Left the Hold Steady for Mongolia

He Left the Hold Steady for Mongolia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Slate Magazine

Franz Nicolay made his bones playing with big bands, in size and in popularity . But Nicolay longed to strike out on his own and master the "practical craft of the old vaudevillian."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC