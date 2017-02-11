Harsh Mongolian winter risks livelihoods of herder families
Exceptionally cold weather in Mongolia is putting the livelihoods of more than 150,000 nomadic herders and family members at risk, just one year after another extreme winter killed more than 1 million animals, the Red Cross said Thursday, as it launched an emergency appeal. Particularly vulnerable are families still suffering from the impact of last year's "dzud" , an extreme weather phenomenon unique to the country that is characterized by a summer drought and then a prolonged winter of heavy snow and temperatures of minus 40 to minus 50 Celsius .
