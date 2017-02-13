Gorton Community Center celebrates bi...

Gorton Community Center celebrates birds of prey

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Daily Herald

"The Eagle Huntress," which follows 13-year-old Nurgaiv as she defies tradition to earn the title of eagle huntress, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest. As a part of the Gene Siskel Film Center series at Gorton, a special screening of "The Eagle Huntress" will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the center's John & Nancy Hughes Theater.

