17:20 Mummy 'wearing Adidas sneakers' found in Mongolia dates back to ...

Mummy 'wearing Adidas sneakers' found in Mongolia dates back to ...

Wednesday Feb 8

The remains of a woman found in Mongolia's Altai Mountains in April last year date back to the 9-10th centuries, the period of Turkic empire fall and rise of the Kyrgyz Khaganate, Mongolian news site Gogo reported. The Kyrgyz Khaganate existed from 550 to 1219 CE.

