17:18 Turkish agency to help Mongolia improve working conditions at checkpoints

Turkish agency to help Mongolia improve working conditions at checkpoints

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency and Specialized Inspection Agency of Ulaanbaatar established a memorandum of cooperation, in the frameworks of which a project will be implemented to improve working conditions at checkpoints operated by the agency, and fight against the spread of livestock contagious disease, Montsame news agency reported. Present at the event were L.Erdenechuluun, Director of Specialized Inspection Agency of Ulaanbaatar, Veysel Ciftci, TIKA coordinator in Ulaanbaatar and Ahmet Yazal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Mongolia who wished success for the cooperation.

Chicago, IL

