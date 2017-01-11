15:55 Over 400,000 tourists visit Mon...

15:55 Over 400,000 tourists visit Mongolia in 2016

Thursday Read more: AkiPress

Mongolia was visited by 404,000 tourists in 2016, including 153 thousand tourists from China, reports news.mn. Although a relatively small number of Arab tourists visited the country, they spent a considerable amount of money, according to D.Oyunkhorol, Minister of Environment and Tourism, no less than MNT15 billion per month.

