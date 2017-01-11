15:46 Mongolia hopes to receive IMF bailout this month
Representatives of the International Monetary Fund visited the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, at the end of 2016 to evaluate the state of the economy and conduct meetings with the government. Following that IMF mission, which took place from October 24 to November 4, it was decided to make a visit at the beginning of 2017.
