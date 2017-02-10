15:15 Mongolian parliament votes to nationalize Erdenet Copper mine

Mongolia's parliament approved a resolution to nationalize copper, gold and iron-ore assets in the country following a probe that found a $400 million transaction with a closely held company was illegal, reports Bloomberg. Parliament's resolution invalidates a previous government decision that had authorized the sale of 49 percent stakes in both Erdenet Mining Corp. and Mongolrostsvetmet LLC to Mongolian Copper Corp. The resolution was approved by a vote of 49 in favor to 12 against, according to a broadcast carried on Bloomberg TV Mongolia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.