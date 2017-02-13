13:15 Camel Festival 2017 to be celeb...

13:15 Camel Festival 2017 to be celebrated in Mongolia's Bulgan

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: AkiPress

The annual Camel Festival 2017 will be held on March 6 and 7 in Bulgan soum of Umnugovi Province, reports The UB Post . During the two-day event, camel polo contests, an anklebone shooting competition, photo exhibition featuring photos of Mongolian camels, and traditional music and dance performances will be organized.

Chicago, IL

