11:19 Ulaanbaatar Investment Summit-2017 to announce infrastructure projects, tenders for spring
The Ulaanbaatar Investment Summit-2017 will be held on February 20. The business forum is organized by the Ulaanbaatar City Administration in cooperation with the Ulaanbaatar Chamber of Commerce, reports news.mn. The forum aims to support economic development of Ulaanbaatar city, to protect business interests, to develop public-private partnership and to create a good business environment for investors and enterprises.
