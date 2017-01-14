"The Eagle Huntress" a simple, exhila...

"The Eagle Huntress" a simple, exhilarating story at Hippodrome

The documentary "The Eagle Huntress," which plays Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10, at the Waco Hippodrome, soars with a story as simple and straightforward as its title. It's the tale of Aisholpan, a 13-year-old Kazakh with a glowing smile and an indefatigable desire to hunt with a golden eagle, just as her father Nurgaiv, her older brother, her grandfather and ancestors before him had.

