Teacher of Physical EducationMongoliaBSU has entered an exciting...

Start Date: Immediate Location: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Physical Education Teaching Opportunity in Mongolia BSU has entered an exciting phase of development and growth and as such, we are seeking to recruit a dynamic, motivated and enthusiastic teacher of PE to join our successful teaching team. The post will be predominantly within the Primary section of the school though there may be the opportunity for some Secondary teaching and coaching attached to the role. BSU is located in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city in Mongolia. The school opened in September 2012 and has increased in numbers year on year.

