Record Smog Forces Ulaanbaatar to Take Action

Read more: Transitions Online

Two weeks ago the mayor of Ulaanbaatar issued a decree restricting rural migration for a year. Coming shortly after the city recorded particulate levels 80 times higher than the WHO's recommended safety level, the measure is one of three designed to reduce air pollution in the fast-expanding Mongolian capital.

