Movie Review: The Eagle Huntress 'simple but empowering'

First time filmmaker Otto Bell spent his life savings to capture this story about Aisholopan, a 13-year-old girl from Mongolia who breaks a local tradition and becomes the first ever female to train an eagle for hunting. This a beautiful and gentle documentary, well, except for a sacrificial killing of a goat and fox, and is filled with stunning landscapes.

