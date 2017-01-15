In frigid cold, Mongolians stand in p...

In frigid cold, Mongolians stand in protest of air pollution

Saturday Jan 28

Thousands of Mongolians have protested for the second time this winter to call attention to government inaction on air pollution. A protest Saturday drew an estimated 7,000 people, many of them wearing air masks underneath thick winter hats.

Chicago, IL

