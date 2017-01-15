Goat plague wipes out 10 per cent of ...

Goat plague wipes out 10 per cent of endangered antelopes

Save the saiga. Hundreds of Mongolia's iconic antelopes have died after contracting a deadly virus that normally affects sheep and goats.

Chicago, IL

