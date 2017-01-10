Circus performer can fold herself inside a BOTTLE
She makes it look easy squeezy! Circus contortionist touring Britain is so flexible she can fold herself into a BOTTLE Many of us are happy if we can touch our toes, and even the most enthusiastic yoga devotee draws the line at an elaborate back bend. The contortionist, known only as Odka, has spent more than a decade training to squeeze herself into impossibly small spaces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
