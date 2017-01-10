China says hopes Mongolia learned lesson after Dalai Lama visit
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives to greet people gathered at the Gandan Tegchinlen monastery in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, November 19, 2016. China said on Tuesday it hopes Mongolia has learned a lesson and will keep a promise not to invite the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama again after his visit in November led to a chill in relations.
