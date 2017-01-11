Animal genetics: The bovine heritage ...

Animal genetics: The bovine heritage of the yak

Read more: EurekAlert!

Though placid enough to be managed by humans, yaks are robust enough to survive at 4000 meters altitude. Genomic analyses by researchers of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet in Munich show that yak domestication began several millennia ago and was promoted by repeated crosses with cattle.

Chicago, IL

